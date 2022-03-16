Veriti Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.