Veriti Management LLC Acquires 598 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

