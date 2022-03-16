Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.66

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 90594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,808,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

