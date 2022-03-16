Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCYT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

