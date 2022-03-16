VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,380,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 28,588,098 shares.The stock last traded at $0.44 and had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEON. StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

