Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

