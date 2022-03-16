Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

