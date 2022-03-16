Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $34,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

