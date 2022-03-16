Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.69

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 1745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.