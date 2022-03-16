Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.69

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 1745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
