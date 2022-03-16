Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Trimmed by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

