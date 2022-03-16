Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $90.35. 695,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,270,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73.

