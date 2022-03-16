Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,206. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.