Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

