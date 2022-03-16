VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 253,250 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 136,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

