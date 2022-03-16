Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

