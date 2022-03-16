Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTN opened at $249.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

