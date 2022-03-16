Vabble Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Million (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $44,183.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00103571 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble's official Twitter account is @coingecko

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

