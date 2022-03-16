V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 3,458,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,429. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. V.F. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

