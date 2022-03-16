Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

