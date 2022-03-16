UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

