United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Down 6.2%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $51.87. 230,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 91,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 364.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

