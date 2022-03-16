United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 437,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $4,034,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

