United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

