UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $55,526.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,578,214 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

