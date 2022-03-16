Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.73.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.