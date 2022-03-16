Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.