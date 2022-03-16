UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given New €15.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNCRY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 589,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

