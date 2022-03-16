UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given New CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.
NYSE UBS opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
