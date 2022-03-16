UBS Group Cuts Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target to CHF 46

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $3.74 on Monday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

