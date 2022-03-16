UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 209,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

AUB stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

