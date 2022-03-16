UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,641 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 117.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 113,680 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 144.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

