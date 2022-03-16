UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 77,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

