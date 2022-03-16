UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

HI opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

