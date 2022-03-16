UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 78.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

