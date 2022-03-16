UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

