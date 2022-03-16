UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

