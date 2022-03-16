UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

