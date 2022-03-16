UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,034 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

