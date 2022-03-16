UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

