UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,700 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

TREE stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

