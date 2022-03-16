u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) PT Raised to CHF 77

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 65 to CHF 77 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

u-blox stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

