Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $200,715.35

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $200,715.35 and $1,604.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.98 or 0.06693933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.22 or 1.00341291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

