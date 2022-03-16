Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $131.73

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.73 and last traded at $131.73, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.39.

Get Twilio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.