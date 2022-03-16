Tuttle Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

FATH stock remained flat at $$7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

