Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

