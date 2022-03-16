TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,632. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

