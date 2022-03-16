TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $33.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $835.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,087,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $933.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

