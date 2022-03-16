TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.15. 38,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

