Truist Financial Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $55.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.14% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Affirm stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

