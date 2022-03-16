Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.43

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.43 and last traded at C$20.38, with a volume of 242064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

