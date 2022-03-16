Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $6,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $3,309,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

